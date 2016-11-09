Yonex Ezone XPG HD driver revealed

The Yonex Ezone XPG HD driver has been unveiled, designed to offer golfers a higher, more draw-biased ball flight for more distance off the tee

yonex_ezone_xpg_typehd_2-web

Yonex, one of the pioneers of graphite technology in golf, has added a new model to its Ezone XPG driver range to compliment the existing models.

yonex_ezone_xpg_typehd_8-web

The Ezone XPG HD driver shares much of the same technology as the Ezone XPG model, but with a high draw capability instead of a neutral CG bias to help slower swing speed and slicers achieve more distance and accuracy off the tee.

This extra capability is thanks to a lower, deeper and more heel biased CG location created by a change in position of the tungsten sole weight.

Just like the Ezone XPG driver launched in Autumn last year, it features a Carbon Graphite Crown that saves weight, allowing for a lower and deeper centre of gravity. Yonex’s ‘Dual Tungsten Power’ – tungsten weighting in both the sole and top of the grip combined with a lightweight shaft, creates a light feeling club that should lead to increased swing speeds.

yonex_ezone_xpg_typehd_web

An 8g weight comes as standard in sole but weights that are available through a fitting include a 2g, 4g, 6g, 10g and 12g, depending on your shot shape and swing weight preferences, to compliment the 20g of tungsten found in the top of the grip.

yonex_ezone_xpg_typehd_5-web

The driver also features the Quick Adjust System on the hosel, meaning golfers can change the loft up or down by up to 1.5°.

Both the standard Ezone XPG driver and HD version will have an RRP of £289. The driver sits below the Yonex Tri-G range in terms of price point, and above the Z-Force line.