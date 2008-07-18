Jezzy no mates

Those who have read Neil Tappins blog from last night will know that while my office colleagues are getting to enjoy one final golfing outing before hitting the laptops hard for the rest of the week, Im now doing my best Billy no Mates impression in the media centre at 8.10 on Tuesday morning as a result of what can only be described as a personal Hillside howler yesterday.

To rub salt into the wound, as I have no motor myself this week, Ive had to suffer the ignominy of being dropped off by the boys en route to Formby Golf Club at an earlier hour than I perhaps would have ideally liked on Open Tuesday. All I can say is that I hope the stiff Birkdale breeze turns into a full-blown gale just down the road, the threatened rain moves quickly in, and they arrive at the course just in time to witness a coach-load of camera-laden Japanese tourists teeing off ahead of them!

But ultimately I only have myself to blame  my golf has gone south for a while leaving me with little desire to play anyway, and this will give me the perfect chance to really get stuck into this Open Championship.

Right now Im looking at the scheduled groupings for todays practice rounds, with one or two catching my eye:-

 Like me, Monty is also down for a bit of a Billy no Mates session, heading out on his own at 4.00pm  perhaps wise given his crotchety mood of late.



 David Duval is out there all alone with his thoughts – and a still bafflingly absent golf game – right now.



 The nations are sticking together  theres an Argentine trio of Cabrera, Canete and Romero making its way round right now, a French quartet of Havret, Bourdy, Gonnet and Lima getting underway shortly and a Spanish trio of Garcia, Larrazabal and Jimenez heading out at midday.



 Justin Rose looks to be picking a former Birkdale winners brains later on when he heads out with five-time champ, Tom Watson.



 The group that sounds most like a firm of solicitors is currently Poulter, Casey and Boyd. Ian could have done with a little legal advice after last weeks alleged very bad word incident at Loch Lomond, but I understand the Englishman has now apparently been cleared of all charges.

Anyway, enough of all that  Im off to the practice ground to see whos ripping it, who can barely hit it forwards, and whos swing is most likely to help spark a revival in my ailing golf game, before heading off for a first look at the controversial 17th green to see what all the fuss is about. Will report back later.