Winners of the Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes

Royal Lytham and St Annes has staged the Open Championship on 10 previous occasions, with nine different winners.

Bobby Jones – 1926

The only golfer to win four majors in one season beat off the challenge of Walter Hagen to claim his first Open title. His wonderful second on 17 from deep rough is marked with a plaque.

Bobby Locke – 1952

Locke won his third Open after prevailing by one shot in a close battle with Australian Peter Thompson.

Peter Thompson – 1958

The Australian went one better at the Open’s next visit to Lytham in 1958, winning by one stroke from Christy O’Connor Snr.

Bob Charles – 1963

The New Zealander became the first left hander to win a major title after a 36-hole play-off with Phil Rodgers.

Tony Jacklin – 1969

Jacklin won the first of his two major championships and became the first Briton to win the Open since 1951.

Gary Player – 1974

The South African won his third Open, finishing four strokes ahead of Englishman Peter Oosterhuis.

Seve Ballesteros – 1979

The gregarious Spaniard won the first of his five major titles at the last Open scheduled to finish on Saturday.

Seve Ballesteros – 1988

Ballesteros continued his affinity with Lytham, shooting a final round 65 to finish two clear of Nick Price.

Tom Lehman – 1996

Lehman became the first American to win at Lytham since Bobby Jones’s victory 70 years earlier.

David Duval – 2001

Duval won his first and, to date, only major, finishing three strokes ahead of Swede Niclas Fasth.