Phil Mickelson: What’s in The Bag?

We take a quick look at the clubs that helped Phil Mickelson win the 2013 Open Championship. Interestingly, he carried a 64˚ wedge to help deal with the hard fast greens and left his driver out of the line-up.

3-Wood: Callaway X Hot 3 Deep , 13-degree with Fubuki K 70x shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged 4-9 Irons + PW with KBS Tour shaft in long irons and KBS Tour V2 in mid and short irons

Wedges: Callaway JAWS 52˚ and 56˚ with KBS Tour V2 shafts and Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Wedges, 60˚ (proto) and 64˚ with KBS Tour V2 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 – white/black/white

Ball: Callaway HEX Chrome+