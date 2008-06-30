Five Star treatment at The Dorset

The Dorset Golf & Country Club has opened two more luxury log homes to keep up with demand from golfers wanting short break holidays. Combined with a number of large on course improvements, club house extension and 5 star accredited accommodation, The Dorset resort is the premier golfing venue in the south, a must visit for everyone! you will not be disappointed

Hugh investment just finished at The Dorset Golf & Country Club

The twelve Fairy tale Scandinavian-style houses at the Dorset Resort are very different types of buildings not often seen in the English countryside. Made entirely from trees grown in the Nordic forests of Finland, these houses create a unique healthy living environment because the wood “breathes” whilst at the same time being a better insulator than brick. People will be able to rent periods from 2 days to 4 weeks in these wonderful homes, enabling them to spend quality time in this picturesque area of Dorset. Located in a quiet wooded glade these beautiful houses sleep up to eight people and can be rented throughout the year. Each one has a fully fitted kitchen, luxurious furniture, natural oiled pine floors, walls and ceilings, wood burning stoves, saunas, verandahs, trolley sheds  in fact, everything to ensure five star accommodation for all guests.

The Lakeland, Parkland and Woodland Courses, designed by Martin Hawtree, offer fabulous Championship golf for all abilities, the ultimate challenge. All courses have been built to the highest standards and boast USGA specification greens and tees, having hosted many Championship events including the South West PGA and The MasterCard Tour Event. A recently upgraded watermation system keeps the course in pristine condition even throughout the hottest of summer climate. The courses are a joy to play and considered one of the best in the South of England. Despite no hills to climb you may wish to hire one of the modern buggies fitted with GPS for pinpoint yardage. For practice we have a wonderful under cover driving range, flood lit for that keen golfer with indoor swing analyst center. Our resident golf professionals will look after your every need. A golfer could not wish for better.

The unique air conditioned club house that has recently finished redevelopment, with restaurant and two further function rooms, is beautifully furnished, has a large screen TV, surround sound music center and full Sky Sports channels. There is also a separate sports room with pool table, card tables, gaming machines and dart board.

The Resort also offers three coarse fishing lakes, the third recently opened lake is a huge fully stocked lake with carp, roach, tench, rudd and perch, its a perfect way to relax and unwind. Proberly one of the best lakes in Dorset.

For the family, the Resort is situated in a wonderful area near too the best attractions that Dorset has to offer. Not only fantastic beaches just down the road but also plenty of things to do all year round.