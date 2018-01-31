Ken Robertson holed his tee shot at the par-3 15th at Leamington & County Golf Club in Warwickshire.
90-Year-Old Golfer Gets Hole-In-One!
Earlier this week, at the age of 90-years-young, Ken Robertson achieved every golfer’s dream by making a hole-in-one.
Robertson holed his tee shot at the par-3 15th at Leamington & County Golf Club in Warwickshire.
Ken is from Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa has been a member of his local club for over 36 years and currently plays off of a mightily impressive 25 handicap.
Reports confirm that Ken took his driver and made the ace despite wet and windy conditions.
Celebrations were heard from far and wide. Unsurprisingly, the achievement was well and truly toasted by the Monday Group back in the clubhouse.
