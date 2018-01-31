Ken Robertson holed his tee shot at the par-3 15th at Leamington & County Golf Club in Warwickshire.





90-Year-Old Golfer Gets Hole-In-One!

Earlier this week, at the age of 90-years-young, Ken Robertson achieved every golfer’s dream by making a hole-in-one.

Robertson holed his tee shot at the par-3 15th at Leamington & County Golf Club in Warwickshire.

Ken is from Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa has been a member of his local club for over 36 years and currently plays off of a mightily impressive 25 handicap.

Continues below