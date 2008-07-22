Eight English amateurs bid for Open places

They will be well practised: all eight are in the field at this weeks English strokeplay championship which is being played over the same course.

Five of them, led by Gloucestershires Charlotte Ellis (above right), have come through pre-qualifying, which also took place at The Berkshire.

Charlotte, from Minchinhampton, won the event with a superb six-under par 66 which put her five shots clear of the field. The former English mid-amateur champion had eight birdies on her card.

Among those who will join her at The Berkshire are 2007 English champion Naomi Edwards (Ganton) and Manchesters Rachel Connor, who helped England win the silver medal at the European girls team championship. They both shot one-under 71 at pre-qualifying and were in a group in second place.

International Kerry Smith, from Waterlooville in Hampshire, claimed her place with a one-over 73. Meanwhile, Hertfordshires Charlie Douglass (Brocket Hall) birdied the 18th to squeeze in on the cut mark with a three-over 75.

Curtis Cup players Liz Bennett (Brokenhurst Manor), Jodi Ewart (Catterick), and Florentyna Parker (Royal Birkdale) are all exempt through to final qualifying.

Altogether, 85 players will compete at final qualifying, where 18 championship spots are available, together with four alternate places. The Womens British Open takes place at Sunningdale from July 31-August 3.