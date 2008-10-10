Jodi Ewart gains new US honour

English strokeplay champion Jodi Ewart has won yet another honour on the US women’s college circuit.

The 20-year-old student at New Mexico University has been named as the Women’s Golfer of the Month for September by the Mountain West Conference.

Jodi, whose home club is Catterick in Yorkshire, won her third US college championship during September with a six-under par score.

She currently tops the Conference rankings for stroke average and she’s ranked 19th nationally by Golfweek. She’s previously been twice named an All-American.

Jodi, who played in the 2008 Curtis Cup, is currently representing England in the World Amateur Team Championship in Australia.

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire’s Hannah Burke was runner-up in the Jeannine McHaney/Audrey Moorehead Invitational women’s college tournament over the Rawls course at Lubbock, Texas.

Hannah, 20, is a student at Baylor University, Texas and a member at Mid-Herts Golf Club. She had rounds of 73, 74, 73 over the 6525-yard course for a one-over-par total of 220.

Both Hannah and Jodiare members of the GB&I preliminary squad for the 2009 Vagliano Trophy match.

For further information visit www.englishwomensgolf.org