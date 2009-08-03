Luke Goddard becomes English champion

Luke Goddard became the English champion after beating Farren Keenan 3&2 in a rain-hit affair at Rye.

Goddard was in cruise control in the morning, reaching the 8th four up, before a fightback from Keenan saw the players go for lunch all square.

But the match swung back in Goddard’s favour when he birdied three out of four holes from the 9th in the afternoon, further aided by his rival’s lost ball on 10.

“I’m thrilled to be champion,” said Goddard . “This was a tough match. I played solid and Farren was holing putts from everywhere.

“Hopefully this will put me in the Walker Cup team. It would mean everything to me. It is the highest accolade in amateur golf and it is great to have that on your CV when you turn professional. I’ve had a win every year but not one this year until now, but this is the big one.”

The end came with a half in bogey fives at the 16th as the rain grew in intensity.

“I’m gutted really but Luke played nicely all day,” added Keenan. “He got hot around the turn and I couldn’t really put any pressure on him.”

