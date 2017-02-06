From March, the Golfing Union of Ireland's coveted green shirts will be the only team colours to carry the Under Armour logo on the international stage

Under Armour and Golfing Union of Ireland Announce Partnership

The Golfing Union of Ireland today confirmed an exclusive, technical partnership with Under Armour.

From March, the GUI’s coveted green shirts will be the only team colours to carry the Under Armour logo on the international stage.

Playing at home and abroad this season, Ireland’s elite will wear Under Armour from head-to-toe. These include golf’s first full-stretch GORE-TEX™ Paclite Rainwear and Under Armour’s latest footwear release, the Spieth One.

Related: Under Armour Spieth One Shoes revealed

In 2016, the GUI toasted a momentous year with their first ever podium finish at the World Amateur Team Championships. Ireland captured bronze in Mexico having tied for third, just one shot away from taking silver.

Ireland also completed a rare hat-trick at the Home Internationals in August when they beat Wales, England and Scotland to win their third successive title.

Related: Ballyliffin Glashedy Course Review

Pat Finn, Chief Executive Officer of the GUI said: “We’re truly excited to welcome Under Armour as a new partner of the Golfing Union of Ireland. The impact that Under Armour has made in the golfing marketplace in a very short space of time is testament to the supreme quality of the product. The GUI sends more than 30 squads and teams to compete overseas annually. We look forward to working with Under Armour to ensure that our players are optimally prepared for success when representing Ireland.”

Kevin Ross, General Manager, Global Golf, Under Armour said, “We are very proud to become a leading partner of the GUI. Ireland has a rich history of golf talent and we share the GUI’s excitement at the current crop of players making their moves towards the professional ranks.

Related: 10 best golf courses in Ireland

“Through our shared vision, we can make a positive impact on the athletes’ development by empowering them with the most innovative performance apparel, footwear and accessories in golf.”

Under Armour is widely recognised in golf through its market leading performance apparel and association with two-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

The official reveal of the new apparel, footwear and equipment will take place on 13th March 2017.

Related: Carton House Stay and Play

COMPETITION

Your chance to attend a GUI National Panel Coaching Session and play golf with Ireland’s leading amateurs.

Prize – four winners selected at random on Tuesday 21st February

Attend the GUI National Golf Academy on Monday 13th March at 9am and receive your own Under Armour clothing, including rainwear and footwear.

You will then attend a GUI National Panel Coaching Session with GUI National Coach Neil Manchip and members of the National Panel. Take part fully in the session and learn from our leading players.

At 12.30pm lunch will be provided at Carton House Golf Club and after this there is an 11 hole Am/Am on the O’Meara course at Carton.

To enter the competition all you need to do is email media@gui.ie with the following details:

Name:

Club:

Handicap:

T-Shirt Size:

Trouser Size:

Golf Shoe Size:

Four winners will be chosen. Entries close on Monday 20th February at 11.59pm. Winners must be available to attend in person on Monday 13th March. No substitutes allowed. Winners responsible for own travel/accommodation expenses. Winners consent to being photographed and interviewed about their experience for GUI and Under Armour use. Full terms on request to media@gui.ie