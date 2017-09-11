USA Dominates GB&I To Win Walker Cup

Spider Miller's US Team beat GB&I 19-7 with Maverick McNealy, Collin Monikawa and Doug Ghim all recording 100% records

USA Dominate GB&I To Win Walker Cup

The Walker Cup is staying Stateside after the USA rampaged GB&I at Los Angeles Country Club.

The Americans matched their record points tally of 19 back in 1993.

The sides were level after the first foursomes session at 2-2 but the US led at the halfway mark by 8-4 after a solid singles session.

The score was 11-5 by Sunday’s afternoon singles which the USA won to reach the final score of 19-7.

David Boote was the only Brit to win a singles match on Sunday, beating US Amateur Champion Doc Redman.

Robert MacIntyre halved his match with Cameron Champ.

Highlights from the Sunday singles:

The US trio of Maverick McNealy, Colin Monikawa and Doug Ghim each won four points out of a possible four to set a new record.

USA had previously seen two players go 4-0 in three different Walker Cups, but never three players in the same match.

GB&I have had two players go 4-0 in the same match in 1999, when Luke Donald and Paul Casey each posted 100% records.

The USA now leads by 36-9-1 from 46 Walker Cup matches.

GB&I had won the previous match in 2015 at Royal Lytham and St Annes by 16.5-19.5.

They look to regain the Walker Cup next time in September 2019 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The stars of the show

Maverick McNealy – The world #2 amateur is turning professional and will likely receive some PGA Tour invites. Look out for him.

Colin Monikawa – The American plays collegiate golf at the University of California and has won four major Amateur titles. He is fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Doug Ghim – The world number four was runner-up at the US Public Links Championship and beat Jordan Spieth’s record by two strokes at the CB&I Boys Championship in 2014 with a 12-under-par total of 204. He plays his collegiate golf at the University of Texas.

Jack Singh Brar – The Englishman won three out of four points, eventually losing to Masters low-amateur Stewart Hagestad. Singh Brar is #64 in the WAGR and won the Lytham Trophy this year.

