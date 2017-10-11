There will be 10 one-hour long episodes from American Golf's 2017 Championships coming up on Sky Sports this winter

American Golf 2017 Championships To Be Shown On Sky Sports Golf

American Golf’s 2017 Championship TV programmes will be airing during prime time on Sky Sports Golf over the next few months.

There are ten hour-long programmes in the schedule this year, with the first being the Junior Championship on Tuesday 17th October at 7pm.

The series will conclude with the season’s highlight programme on the 19th December.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications, has been delighted with the reaction to the events and is looking forward to sharing the finished programmes.

“A lot of our competitors get nervous when they realise that the Sky Sports cameras are at the Grand Final, but after they tee off they generally forget that they are there and that makes for great television,” he said.

“I love seeing the Juniors’ interviews in particular, but whatever age they are I know all of our competitors will all be excited to see if they made the final cut.”

Watch the trailer:

Jason Wessley, Head of Golf at Sky Sports said, “The American Golf tournament programmes will air during prime time on the dedicated Sky Sports golf channel.

“The programmes always provide great entertainment and we know that our viewers, as well as the thousands of competitors who took part, will enjoy watching all the action from the 2017 finals.”

The full line up for the shows is listed below.

AMERICAN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS TV SCHEDULE

17/10, 7pm: The American Golf Junior Championship

24/10, 7pm: The American Golf Long Drive Championship (Women & Men over 45)

31/10, 6.30pm: American Golf Long Drive Championship (Under 45)

07/11, 7pm: American Golf Family Championship

14/11, 6.30pm: American Golf Ladies Championship

21/11, 7pm: American Golf Senior Championship

28/11, 7pm: American Golf 9 Hole Individual Championship

05/12, 7pm: American Golf 9 Hole Pairs Championship

12/12, 7pm: American Golf Scratch Championship

19/12, 8.30pm: American Golf Season Review

