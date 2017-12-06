Tickets cost £1 in store with all proceeds going to the On Course Foundation which uses golf to help in the rehabilitation of wounded, sick and injured Servicemen and women

American Golf Christmas Charity Raffle Underway

As part of American Golf’s ongoing commitment to supporting its nominated charity, On Course Foundation, the company is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year by launching a raffle across its 121 stores in the UK & Ireland.

Tickets will cost £1 each with all proceeds going to the charity, which uses golf to help in the rehabilitation of wounded, sick and injured Servicemen and women.

With a top prize of £1,000 to spend in store, one lucky winner will set themselves up nicely for the new season.

The total prize fund donated by American Golf stands at £2,000, with plenty of chances to win vouchers that will help you get the most out of your game in 2018.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf is hopeful that customers will be full of Christmas cheer and dig deep to support the charity raffle throughout the Christmas season, “We have witnessed firsthand the incredible, positive impact that On Course Foundation has on its members.

“This is such a joyful time of year and we hope that our customers will share their Christmas spirit by buying one, or two tickets. Every penny counts!”

