The American Golf Long Drive Championship is back - find out how to qualify

American Golf Long Drive Championship Returns For 2018

The American Golf Long Drive Championship will be returning for a fourth year.

The first qualifying stage will take place in every American Golf store between Monday 9th April and Friday 4th May – giving more people than ever the opportunity to take part and qualify for the regional stage.

Those that make it through will have the chance to challenge the current champions Dan Konyk (Under 45s), Ilona Stubley (Ladies) and Charles Seo (Over 45s) for a spot in the World Long Drive Championships in America.

In the past, hopefuls in the competition have only been given three attempts to hit their farthest distance but this year that will double to six.

Matt Bacon, Head of Events at American Golf added: “Long Drive is a fantastic sport and our competition is always a highlight of the year.

“Every competition throws up a new name from the ranks of the UK’s big hitting golfers so we want people of all golfing abilities to get in store, tee it high and let it fly.

“With the extended entry period, more shots to qualify and more chances to win, this is set to be the most exciting year we’ve ever had.”

