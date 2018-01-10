American Golf's Christmas raffle has raised an incredible £20,000 for the Forces golf charity, On Course Foundation.

American Golf Raises £20,000 for Forces Golf Charity

Beginning the new year with a good moral turn should be high up on everyone’s resolutions lists.

It was certainly near the top of American Golf’s.

The golf store giant has just raised an amazing £20,000 for the Forces golf charity, On Course Foundation.

The money was raised through a festive raffle for which tickets were sold across American Golf’s 121 UK stores in the lead up to Christmas.

Sky Sports presenter and On Course Foundation ambassador, Nick Dougherty, teamed up with American Golf to add some celebrity glitz to proceedings.

The ex-European Tour golfer was on hand to draw out the raffle winners live over Facebook and to pick up the £20,000 cheque on behalf of the military charity.

Nick and the On Course Foundation were delighted by the success of American Golf’s fundraising:

“It’s been great to come here today and hear about how American Golf and its customers support On Course Foundation,” Dougherty said.

“It is fantastic to see golfers helping other golfers.

“The charity is incredible and this amount of money will make a difference to a lot of people’s lives.

I [am] looking forward to working more closely with them this year.”

The raffle is just one of a number of ways in which American Golf is supporting the On Course Foundation, as David McGlone explains,

“We are so proud that our customers have got behind our fundraising efforts for On Course Foundation.

“The money we have raised will allow them to help even more ex-Servicemen and women through golf.

“As many people will already know, our work with the charity extends beyond fundraising and we will continue to support them in any way we can.”

The raffle draw was shown live on American Golf’s Facebook page.

The top prize was a £1,000 voucher to spend on the latest equipment at American Golf and their were also generous prizes for nine runners-up.

See below for the full footage of the draw.

And be sure to stay in touch on Golf Monthly’s social media channels for more news.