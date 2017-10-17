Expand Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2017

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2017 A selection of the best spikeless golf shoes…

Andalucia Valderrama Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Nacho Elvira 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not the headline Spanish contender this week, but he is playing very solid with some excellent results. Six top 20s since the start of August make him a decent choice at these odds.

Matt Wallace 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is one on the radar to win in the near future. Had incredible success on the Alps Tour before then winning the Open de Portugal, finished 4th last week and I expect another challenge this week.

Gregory Havret 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman is laser-like accurate with his driver and irons, something that is critical to have success on the Valderrama test. After a torrid few months he has been in good form for the last four weeks and needs a strong end to the season to make the top 60 for Dubai. Was also 6th here the last time the event was played.

Chris Paisley 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – What an odd season the Englishman is having, a strong start was followed by 7 missed cuts in a row, then a couple of top 5s and then a few more missed cuts. Better to be inconsistent with flashes of brilliance then consistently poor.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you