The charismatic Englishman has become an ambassador for the Golf Foundation.

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston Becomes Golf Foundation Ambassador

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston has become an official Ambassador for the Golf Foundation to help promote this charity’s ‘Golf for All’ philosophy, which encourages young people of all abilities to enjoy all the benefits of golf.

At Wentworth, during the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday (May 24), Beef put his name and positive personality behind the Golf Foundation’s national HSBC Golf Roots initiative that reaches 500,000 boys and girls in schools, communities and golf clubs each year, encouraging young people to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport.

Beef clearly relished his first job as an Ambassador, which was to launch new, improved ‘Tri-Golf’ equipment that the Foundation takes into nearly 3,000 schools; this colourful, fun format helps children onto a proven player pathway from school to regular golf at a golf club.

Playing with and against boys and girls from St Margaret’s School, Bracknell (welcomed courtesy of the European Tour, one of the Foundation’s strongest supporters), Andrew played quick-fire Tri-Golf games such as ‘Drive for Show, Putt for Dough’, ‘Beat-the-Clock’ and ‘The Race to The Pie’, much to the enjoyment of all present, before answering questions from the youngsters. These included how he started in golf as a nine year-old, his hopes for the season, his best win (Spanish Open), his beloved Arsenal FC and more.

When asked about why golf was a good sport, Andrew said: “Golf gives you a challenge every day and asks questions of you all the time. You can play golf with everyone, family and friends together; it’s a healthy outdoor sport which teaches you about life and it should always be great fun!”

Beef Johnston has already been supportive of the Golf Foundation during The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2016, where he gave kids who were brand new to golf a fantastic session of Tri-Golf in the R&A Swing Zone.

It is thought that Johnston’s can-do attitude can further support this progressive children’s charity that helps youngsters from all backgrounds to thrive in playing the game and through the personal life skills that golf offers (‘Skills for Life’).

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “Beef’s excellent play on the golf course is exciting but, of course, it is also the way he plays the game which the Golf Foundation team appreciates. We love the way Beef makes the sport fun, that he always plays with a smile for the spectators and his playing partners, and he always has time to say hello to kids and sign autographs, helping to really inspire them. Andrew Johnston clearly embodies all our values and it is a real privilege to welcome him as an Ambassador for this charity.”

The Foundation seeks to connect 50,000 kids to a playing experience at a golf club every year and is looking to create 15,000 regular golfers annually and 5,000 members. And it’s far from being just about the numbers; the Golf Foundation website has a growing base of case-studies which shows how local community projects and young golfers have benefited through golf.