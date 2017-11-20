There was an injury scare for the England team when Stuart Broad was hit by a stray golf ball!

There was some drama overnight when England paceman and destroyer of the Australians in the past was struck by a stray golf ball when having a round of golf.

**WARNING** Graphic Image. 🚑❌ Golf Ball Bruise. If you 👀 really hard you can see it! 😂😂 A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Fortunatly it look like the ball left no lasting damage, and that the England team are in goo spirits ahead of the first test in Brisbane.

We met up with Stuart Broad recently and asked him 10 question about golf, video below.

Broad appeared to be playing with new England Vice Captain James Anderson at The Brisbane Golf Club

Nice to take the 💰 off the coach in his own back yard… 🏌️⛳️🇦🇺 A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:42am PST

It will be a relief that Broad isn’t hurt after the incident as the England team has already had a few injury issues early on in the tour.