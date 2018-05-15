The European Tour is back in Belgium for another strokeplay matchplay hybrid Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips





Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is back in Belgium for another strokeplay matchplay hybrid with the Belgian Knockout being played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp.

The event is split over 36 holes of strokeplay as per usual over the first two days where there will then be a cut, and then it goes into 9-hole strokeplay matchplay elimination matches. With 64 players being whittled down to just 8 for the final day.

Thomas Pieters hosts the event and he is second favourite at 22/1 with Joost Luiten the favourite at 20/1.

Fair to say this could be a lottery for trying to pick a winner, but there is some excellent value in the markets.

