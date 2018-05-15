The European Tour is back in Belgium for another strokeplay matchplay hybrid Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips
Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is back in Belgium for another strokeplay matchplay hybrid with the Belgian Knockout being played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp.
The event is split over 36 holes of strokeplay as per usual over the first two days where there will then be a cut, and then it goes into 9-hole strokeplay matchplay elimination matches. With 64 players being whittled down to just 8 for the final day.
Thomas Pieters hosts the event and he is second favourite at 22/1 with Joost Luiten the favourite at 20/1.
Fair to say this could be a lottery for trying to pick a winner, but there is some excellent value in the markets.
Belgian Knockout Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Adrian Otaegui 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was second in his last tournament in China and has had five top 20s in a row. Mix that with him not missing a cut since October 2017 he should be the perfect pick for this week.
Chris Wood 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has slipped to outside the world’s top 100 but still a class act. 2nd in Oman this year, a good matchplayer and one of the few multiple European Tour winners in the field – good value at this price.
Hayden Porteous 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – If the big hitting South African makes the cut he should do well. Birdies and bogeys make him a horrible person to play in a matchplay situation.
Brett Rumford 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie won the similar ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth event in 2017, and his consistency should mean he is a danger man for this week as well.
