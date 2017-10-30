Bernhard Langer sunk a 30-foot putt on the second play off hole to win his second tournament in a week. By Ben Whitlock

Bernhard Langer Wins…AGAIN!

Bernhard Langer has won back to back tournaments, with the latter achieved in dramatic fashion once again.

The German sunk a 30-footer double breaker on the second play off hole to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Langer’s win in the PowerShares QQQ Championship, held at Sherwood Country Club in California, comes just a week after he eagled the last hole to win the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

The former world number one had a similar putt to win on the first playoff hole, which he missed right and ended up with a par.

But he made no mistake at the second time of asking.

Watch the winning putt here:

The lengthy putt sealed his third win in his last four tournaments, and seventh of the season.

It was his 36th victory of his PGA Tour Champions career, which leaves him just nine short of record-winner Jay Haas who has 45 titles.

He and Jimenez, alongside senior rookie David Toms, shared the clubhouse lead after 36 holes.

Langer, and his playoff opponent Jimenez, both shot a five-under round of 67, bringing their scores to 11-under for the tournament.

Winning both of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs tournaments so far, and with one still to play, Langer is leading the Schwab Cup points standings.

Interestingly, Langer has never actually won the Charles Schwab Cup.

Behind him in the standings is Scott McCarron, Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kevin Sutherland.

He will be looking to complete the hat trick at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks time at Phoenix Country Club.

However, due to a points reset after the recent PowerShares QQQ Championship, any one of the top five in the standings can still the cup, if they win the final event.

The prize for the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup stands at $1 million, and Langer is currently favourite to take the title following his recent performances.

