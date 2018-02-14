Six-time PGA Tour winner Bill Haas was a passenger in a fatal car crash near this week's Genesis Open venue Riviera

Bill Haas Out Of Hospital After Fatal Car Crash

Bill Haas was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday where the driver of the Ferrari that he was the passenger in died.

The Ferrari collided with a BMW and a 71-year-old man driving the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old who was in the BMW was taken to hospital along with Haas.

Jeff Fischer from LAPD yesterday told local TV station KTLA that Haas was “doing Okay.”

A source told Golf Digest that Haas was “not good“ but in stable condition.

Haas has now left hospital with minor injuries and is shaken up after the crash.

The 35-year-old’s Dad, nine-time PGA Tour winner Jay Haas, told the Golf Channel: “Bill was very fortunate.”

The PGA Tour and Haas’ management company, Players Group Management, released a statement that Haas has left hospital and is heading home to South Carolina.

It read:

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.”

The accident took place just before 6.30pm (2.30am UK Time) near Riviera CC, the site of this week’s Genesis Open where Haas was scheduled to play.

It happened on Chautauqua Boulevard, shown on the map below:

Haas, 35, from Charlotte, North Carolina currently ranks 67th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

He won his first PGA Tour title in early 2010 at the Bob Hope Classic and then won again in October 2010.

His career highlight came in the autumn of 2011 when he won both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

Haas outlasted Hunter Mahan at East Lake and famously hit a stunning shot out of the water in the playoff.

He’s won three more times since, with his most recent victory coming at the Humana Challenge, now sponsored by CareerBuilder, in January 2015.

