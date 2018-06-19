The European Tour are in Germany this week, check out who we think will do well with these BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips

BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips

After the chaos of the US Open, golf returns to some normality with the BMW International Open being played at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof near Cologne.

Last season the event was won by Anders Romero of Argentina however that was at a different course – it also explains why he is 200/1 to defend the title.

Favourites for this year include Tommy Fleetwwood (7/1) and Sergio Garcia (11/1) who have both nipped over from the US to compete this week.

The GM Tipster picked the US Open Champion Brooks Koepka last week, and is having an excellent season, check out his profit so far at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.