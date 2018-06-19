The European Tour are in Germany this week, check out who we think will do well with these BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips
After the chaos of the US Open, golf returns to some normality with the BMW International Open being played at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof near Cologne.
Last season the event was won by Anders Romero of Argentina however that was at a different course – it also explains why he is 200/1 to defend the title.
Favourites for this year include Tommy Fleetwwood (7/1) and Sergio Garcia (11/1) who have both nipped over from the US to compete this week.
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Sergio Garcia 5 points to win at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has a spectacular record in this tournament, 5 top 10s, including a 5th place finish when they last played at this venue. Will be looking forward to playing back in Europe after a tough couple of months in America.
David Horsey 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman was 7th in his last outing at the Shot Clock Masters and also 7th in this event the last time it was played at this venue.
Thongchai Jaidee 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Thai player is a bit of an enigma, in his last four events he has had three missed cuts and then an 8th at the BMW PGA Championship. He has a very good record in this event with two top 10s and including good performances in particular at this venue.
Jamie Donaldson 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Welshman was 5th at the venue in 2014, and although in poor form recently, could be the horse for this particular course.
