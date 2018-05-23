Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy tees off with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood at 12.30pm on day one

BMW PGA Championship 2018 Tee Times: Round One

Tee times are out for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy will play with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood on day one at 12.30pm.

Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer and Tyrrell Hatton follow them out at 12.40pm.

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood plays with fellow Brits Ian Poulter and Matt Wallace at 8am.

See below for all the tee times:

BMW PGA Championship 2018 Tee Times: Round One

7am: Steven Brown, Ashley Chesters, Marcus Kinhult

7.10am: Zander Lombard, Pedro Oriol, Jason Scrivener

7.20am: Paul Waring, Richard Bland, David Horsey

7.30am: Soren Kjeldsen, Peter Hanson, Jamie Donaldson

7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jordan Smith, Scott Jamieson

7.50am: Eddie Pepperell, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Haotong Li

8am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace

8.15am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ross Fisher, Padraig Harrington

8.25am: Ernie Els, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Dunne

8.35am: Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari, Alex Levy

8.45am: Chris Paisley, Robert Karlsson, Joost Luiten

8.55am: Haydn Porteous, Dean Burmester, George Coetzee

9.05am: Andres Romero, Jorge Campillo, Alvaro Quiros

9.15am: Harold Varner III, Romain Wattel, Darren Fichardt

9.30am: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Fabrizio Zanotti, Adrian Otaegui

9.40am: Soomin Lee, Sam Brazel, Ryan Fox

9.50am: Renato Paratore, Jason Norris, Jeunghun Wang

10am: Trevor Immelman, Raphael Jacquelin, Brett Rumford

10.10am: Marcel Siem, James Morrison, Gregory Havret

10.20am: Lasse Jensen, Robert Coles, Carlos Pigem

10.30am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Paul O’Hara, Ashun Wu

10.45am: Daniel Im, Chris Hanson, Bradley Neil

10.55am: Jinho Choi, Andrea Pavan, Julien Guerrier

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

11.05am: Adrien Saddier, James Heath, Ryan Evans

11.15am: Sebastien Gros, Rak hyun Cho

11.25am: Callum Shinkwin, Lee Slattery, Thomas Aiken

11.35am: Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Benjamin Herbert

11.45am: Robert Rock, Gregory Bourdy, Andrew Dodt