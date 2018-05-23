BMW PGA Championship 2018 Tee Times: Round One

Elliott Heath

Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy tees off with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood at 12.30pm on day one

Tee times are out for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy will play with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood on day one at 12.30pm.

Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer and Tyrrell Hatton follow them out at 12.40pm.

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood plays with fellow Brits Ian Poulter and Matt Wallace at 8am.

See below for all the tee times:

7am: Steven Brown, Ashley Chesters, Marcus Kinhult

7.10am: Zander Lombard, Pedro Oriol, Jason Scrivener

7.20am: Paul Waring, Richard Bland, David Horsey

7.30am: Soren Kjeldsen, Peter Hanson, Jamie Donaldson

7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jordan Smith, Scott Jamieson

7.50am: Eddie Pepperell, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Haotong Li

8am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace

8.15am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ross Fisher, Padraig Harrington

8.25am: Ernie Els, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Dunne

8.35am: Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari, Alex Levy

8.45am: Chris Paisley, Robert Karlsson, Joost Luiten

8.55am: Haydn Porteous, Dean Burmester, George Coetzee

9.05am: Andres Romero, Jorge Campillo, Alvaro Quiros

9.15am: Harold Varner III, Romain Wattel, Darren Fichardt

9.30am: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Fabrizio Zanotti, Adrian Otaegui

9.40am: Soomin Lee, Sam Brazel, Ryan Fox

9.50am: Renato Paratore, Jason Norris, Jeunghun Wang

10am: Trevor Immelman, Raphael Jacquelin, Brett Rumford

10.10am: Marcel Siem, James Morrison, Gregory Havret

10.20am: Lasse Jensen, Robert Coles, Carlos Pigem

10.30am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Paul O’Hara, Ashun Wu

10.45am: Daniel Im, Chris Hanson, Bradley Neil

10.55am: Jinho Choi, Andrea Pavan, Julien Guerrier

11.05am: Adrien Saddier, James Heath, Ryan Evans

11.15am: Sebastien Gros, Rak hyun Cho

11.25am: Callum Shinkwin, Lee Slattery, Thomas Aiken

11.35am: Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Benjamin Herbert

11.45am: Robert Rock, Gregory Bourdy, Andrew Dodt

12pm: Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay, David Lipsky

12.10pm: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Matthew Southgate, Marc Warren

12.20pm: Danny Willett, Chris Wood, Byeong-Hun An

12.30pm: Alex Noren, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy

12.40pm: Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer

12.50pm: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli

1pm: Thomas Bjorn, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry

1.15pm: Andy Sullivan, Hideto Tanihara, Julian Suri

1.25pm: Darren Clarke, Thongchai Jaidee, David Howell

1.35pm: Joakim Lagergren, Alexander Bjork, Lucas Bjerregaard

1.45pm: Yusaku Miyazato, Stephen Gallacher, Pablo Larazabal

1.55pm: SSP Chawrasia, Brandon Stone, Bradley Dredge

2.05pm: Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen

2.15pm: Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend, Marcus Fraser

2.30pm: Sam Horsfield, David Drysdale, Oliver Fisher

2.40pm: Nacho Elvira, Richard Wallis, Max Kieffer

2.50pm: Nino Bertasio, Phachara Khongwatmai, Gavin Hay

3pm: Mikko Ilonen, Daniel Brooks, Austin Connelly

3.10pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Oliver Farr, Chse Koepka

3.20pm: Clement Sordet, Gavin Green, Jeff Winther

3.30pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Aaron Rai, Scott Fernandez

3.40pm: Jacques Kruyswijk, Adam Bland, Jens Dantorp