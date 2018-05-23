Tournament favourite Rory McIlroy tees off with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood at 12.30pm on day one
BMW PGA Championship 2018 Tee Times: Round One
Tee times are out for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy will play with defending champion Alex Noren and Lee Westwood on day one at 12.30pm.
Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer and Tyrrell Hatton follow them out at 12.40pm.
Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood plays with fellow Brits Ian Poulter and Matt Wallace at 8am.
See below for all the tee times:
7am: Steven Brown, Ashley Chesters, Marcus Kinhult
7.10am: Zander Lombard, Pedro Oriol, Jason Scrivener
7.20am: Paul Waring, Richard Bland, David Horsey
7.30am: Soren Kjeldsen, Peter Hanson, Jamie Donaldson
7.40am: Matteo Manassero, Jordan Smith, Scott Jamieson
7.50am: Eddie Pepperell, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Haotong Li
8am: Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace
8.15am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ross Fisher, Padraig Harrington
8.25am: Ernie Els, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Dunne
8.35am: Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari, Alex Levy
8.45am: Chris Paisley, Robert Karlsson, Joost Luiten
8.55am: Haydn Porteous, Dean Burmester, George Coetzee
9.05am: Andres Romero, Jorge Campillo, Alvaro Quiros
9.15am: Harold Varner III, Romain Wattel, Darren Fichardt
9.30am: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Fabrizio Zanotti, Adrian Otaegui
9.40am: Soomin Lee, Sam Brazel, Ryan Fox
9.50am: Renato Paratore, Jason Norris, Jeunghun Wang
10am: Trevor Immelman, Raphael Jacquelin, Brett Rumford
10.10am: Marcel Siem, James Morrison, Gregory Havret
10.20am: Lasse Jensen, Robert Coles, Carlos Pigem
10.30am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Paul O’Hara, Ashun Wu
10.45am: Daniel Im, Chris Hanson, Bradley Neil
10.55am: Jinho Choi, Andrea Pavan, Julien Guerrier
11.05am: Adrien Saddier, James Heath, Ryan Evans
11.15am: Sebastien Gros, Rak hyun Cho
11.25am: Callum Shinkwin, Lee Slattery, Thomas Aiken
11.35am: Thomas Detry, Matthieu Pavon, Benjamin Herbert
11.45am: Robert Rock, Gregory Bourdy, Andrew Dodt
12pm: Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay, David Lipsky
12.10pm: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Matthew Southgate, Marc Warren
12.20pm: Danny Willett, Chris Wood, Byeong-Hun An
12.30pm: Alex Noren, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy
12.40pm: Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Martin Kaymer
12.50pm: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Branden Grace, Dylan Frittelli
1pm: Thomas Bjorn, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry
1.15pm: Andy Sullivan, Hideto Tanihara, Julian Suri
1.25pm: Darren Clarke, Thongchai Jaidee, David Howell
1.35pm: Joakim Lagergren, Alexander Bjork, Lucas Bjerregaard
1.45pm: Yusaku Miyazato, Stephen Gallacher, Pablo Larazabal
1.55pm: SSP Chawrasia, Brandon Stone, Bradley Dredge
2.05pm: Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
2.15pm: Wade Ormsby, Scott Hend, Marcus Fraser
2.30pm: Sam Horsfield, David Drysdale, Oliver Fisher
2.40pm: Nacho Elvira, Richard Wallis, Max Kieffer
2.50pm: Nino Bertasio, Phachara Khongwatmai, Gavin Hay
3pm: Mikko Ilonen, Daniel Brooks, Austin Connelly
3.10pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Oliver Farr, Chse Koepka
3.20pm: Clement Sordet, Gavin Green, Jeff Winther
3.30pm: Ricardo Gouveia, Aaron Rai, Scott Fernandez
3.40pm: Jacques Kruyswijk, Adam Bland, Jens Dantorp