The eight-time LPGA Tour winner will tee it up in the Barbasol Championship next month
Brittany Lincicome To Play In PGA Tour Event
Two-time major winner and eight-time LPGA Tour champion Brittany Lincicome will become the fifth woman to play in a PGA Tour event next month.
The six-time Solheim Cup player will appear in the Barbasol Championship from 19-22nd July.
Lincicome, speaking at the Women’s US Open, said, “I think we’ll go into it having fun and try not to put too much pressure on myself.
“Obviously it’s a whole different ball game. I’m not trying to compete with the guys or prove anything. I’ve always thought it would be cool to go try.
“The golf course sounds like it’s pretty wide open. It’s going to be obviously pretty far, but that’s nothing I don’t think I can’t handle.
“There’s only positives. If I play well, great. If I don’t play well, it’s still going to be a cool week. Hopefully a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me because I’ll need a little extra support that week.”
Stats Show Amateur Golf Driving Distance Has Decreased
Analysis from Arccos 360 shows that amateur golfers…
Annika Sorenstam plays at Colonial, 2003
Twelve years on, Golf Monthly looks at the…
Tiger Woods: ‘Game Is Where It Needs To Be Heading Into US Open’
The 14-time major winner was encouraged by his…
The 32-year-old ranks sixth in the LPGA Tour’s driving distance statistic with an average of just under 271 yards.
The American is set to receive a sponsors invite as Barbasol is owned by the same company as her sponsor Pure Silk. Her participation is expected to be officially announced this week.
She will follow in the footsteps of Michelle Wie, Annika Sorenstam, Babe Zaharias and Suzy Whaley as women to play on the PGA Tour.
LPGA Tour co-founder and 10-time major champion Babe Zaharias made the cut at the 1945 Los Angeles Open. She remains the only woman to ever make the cut in a PGA Tour event.
Michelle Wie holds the record for the lowest round by a woman on the PGA Tour.
At the age of 14, Wie shot 68 in the 2004 Sony Open second round to miss the cut by one stroke.
Wie played in eight PGA Tour events and missed the cut in all eight.
Annika Sorenstam missed the cut in the 2003 Colonial Invitational.
This past week, Dame Laura Davies became the first ever woman to play on the European Senior Tour at the Shipco Masters in Denmark. Davies finished in a tie for 44th in the three round no-cut tournament.