The eight-time LPGA Tour winner will tee it up in the Barbasol Championship next month

Brittany Lincicome To Play In PGA Tour Event

Two-time major winner and eight-time LPGA Tour champion Brittany Lincicome will become the fifth woman to play in a PGA Tour event next month.

The six-time Solheim Cup player will appear in the Barbasol Championship from 19-22nd July.

Lincicome, speaking at the Women’s US Open, said, “I think we’ll go into it having fun and try not to put too much pressure on myself.

“Obviously it’s a whole different ball game. I’m not trying to compete with the guys or prove anything. I’ve always thought it would be cool to go try.

“The golf course sounds like it’s pretty wide open. It’s going to be obviously pretty far, but that’s nothing I don’t think I can’t handle.

“There’s only positives. If I play well, great. If I don’t play well, it’s still going to be a cool week. Hopefully a lot of people come out and follow and cheer for me because I’ll need a little extra support that week.”