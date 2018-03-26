Bubba Watson revealed after his 5&3 victory against Kiradech Aphibarnrat that the two were actually good friends.
Bubba Watson And Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s Unlikely Friendship
Following his quarter-final victory at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Bubba Watson revealed an unlikely friendship.
The companion in question would be his opponent, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Watson defeated Aphibarnrat 5&3 to progress into a semi-final against world number two Justin Thomas.
During the match, the Bangkok-native teased that he wanted to take Watson’s driver, in response the American said he could as long as he can take his putter.
And it turns out that – despite playing on different Tours and us not being able to find a single picture of them together – the pair are actually very good friends, with Watson revealing that he’s been to Thailand “many times” with Aphibarnrat and has even had dinner with his family.
After the victory, the 39-year-old told media:
“He didn’t make the putts he needed to make today, so he might have putted better with a wedge,” joked Watson.
“I don’t know. It was just one of those things where – we are good friends.
“I’ve been to Thailand so many times, hanging out with him, going to dinner with him, meeting his family.
“So, yeah, we were having a giggle, but at the same time he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him.”
