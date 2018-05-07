We recently caught up with Butch Harmon to get his thoughts ahead of the unofficial fifth major

Butch Harmon Players Championship Q&A

We recently caught up with Butch Harmon to get his thoughts ahead of the unofficial fifth major this week at TPC Sawgrass.

On Rory bouncing back:

“I think it’s very important. Rory’s number seven in the world rankings, he played well earlier in the year winning at Bay Hill, so it’s a big one. I think it’s a big event for most of the European players who are high up in the world rankings, nine of the top twenty are European and around eight are American, so it’s a big one for all of them.

“You’ve got Jon Rahm who’s really had a phenomenal year, but I think Rory needs to back up his win that he had down in Orlando and really show us at THE PLAYERS that he really is back.”

“I think he’s there [back to his best], it’s just a matter of getting his putter to work as it did in Orlando at Bay Hill. He was putting beautifully again, we know he’s a great ball striker and especially a great driver. THE PLAYERS is a great golf course too, it allows the players to go ahead and use their length to their advantage, which I think should suit him very well.”

On Rickie Fowler’s chances at The Players Championship:

“His chances are very good, I thought he did really well at Augusta, especially on the weekend which is something he struggled with recently.

“He showed the work we have done and some of the mental preparation to get his head around competing a little better and going about it a little differently, taking more responsibility for every shot. I think his chances are good, he’s won there before, he’s proven that he can win there so he’s really looking forward to it.”

On players flying under the radar at The Players Championship:

“Paul Casey is the one I keep expecting to break out and win a major, I think he has the game for it, I think he’s showed this year how well he’s played. Jon Rahm is the obvious one that hasn’t won a major but that has the opportunity, Rickie Fowler had a good chance and almost won in Augusta, he’s another one. I would say Casey is a real dark horse to win and Jon Rahm, there is no way he’s not going to win a major in my mind.”