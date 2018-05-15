The PGA Tour has rolled into Texas this week, check out who we think will do well with these AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips

AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour has travelled over to Trinity Forest in Dallas for the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.

The course is a very new layout but with plenty of the Tour players having experience there with many local residents being members there including the tournament’s 4/1 favourite, Jordan Spieth.

Last season the event was won by Billy Horschel who defeated Jason Day in a play-off, Horschel has already won this season and is 22/1 to defend the title.

Despite the name of the course there are no trees on the layout, with Spieth describing it as being like Royal Birkdale.

