The PGA Tour has rolled into Texas this week, check out who we think will do well with these AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips
AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour has travelled over to Trinity Forest in Dallas for the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
The course is a very new layout but with plenty of the Tour players having experience there with many local residents being members there including the tournament’s 4/1 favourite, Jordan Spieth.
Last season the event was won by Billy Horschel who defeated Jason Day in a play-off, Horschel has already won this season and is 22/1 to defend the title.
Despite the name of the course there are no trees on the layout, with Spieth describing it as being like Royal Birkdale.
Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie usually plays well in Texas as he is so good in the wind. Has had a couple of quiet weeks following his 9th place finish at the US Masters. Beau Hossler 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has been one of my main picks all season and this could be his week! Trinity Forest is his home club, he also lives locally – should be able to deal with the pressure and expectation. Stephen Jaeger 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German won the Web.com Tour Knoxville Open last week with a super round of seven under par on the Sunday. Should be in fine spirit this week as well. Daniel Summerhays 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Having had a quiet time of it in the last year he has had two top 10s in a row. Is starting to threaten the kind of form that got him to 53 in the world in 2016.
AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie usually plays well in Texas as he is so good in the wind. Has had a couple of quiet weeks following his 9th place finish at the US Masters.
Beau Hossler 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has been one of my main picks all season and this could be his week! Trinity Forest is his home club, he also lives locally – should be able to deal with the pressure and expectation.
Stephen Jaeger 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German won the Web.com Tour Knoxville Open last week with a super round of seven under par on the Sunday. Should be in fine spirit this week as well.
Daniel Summerhays 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Having had a quiet time of it in the last year he has had two top 10s in a row. Is starting to threaten the kind of form that got him to 53 in the world in 2016.
