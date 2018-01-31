Carnoustie Golf Links has been named Environmental Golf Course of the Year 2018 at the Golf Environmental Awards. By Matt Cradock

An aerial view of the finishing two holes with the Barry Burn, the par-4 17th and the par-4 18th towards the clubhouse

Carnoustie Wins Environmental Golf Course of the Year 2018

In a ceremony hosted by the STRI Group and The R&A, 2018 Open host Carnoustie came out on top ahead of Aldeburgh Golf Club, Dundonald Links and Warrington Golf Club.

The Environmental Golf Course of the Year accolade is awarded to the golf clubs that demonstrate expert efficiency in nature conservation management, turf grass management, waste management, and water management.

The Golf Environmental Awards were established in 1995 and have continued to grow in prestige ever since.

The reason is due to the ever-increasing focus on achieving higher sustainability standards within the golf industry.

Craig Boath who is the Head Green keeper at Carnoustie said: “We are thrilled to receive this award, it means a lot to be recognized for the great care we take to protect and enhance our natural habitat.

“This award is just another example of what our team at Carnoustie can achieve through hard work, enthusiasm, and investing our time into community involvement,” he added.

Carnoustie hosts the Alfred Dunhill Links each year along with St Andrews and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

As well as the Alfred Dunhill, it has also hosted the Ricoh Women’s Open in 2011 and the Senior Open Championship twice.

Michael Wells the Chief Executive Officer at Carnoustie Golf Links said that: “In what is a huge year ahead for Carnoustie, we’re thrilled to be off to a flying start with the honour of receiving of this award.”

2018 will see Carnoustie host The Open for the eighth time in its history from the 19th-22nd July.

