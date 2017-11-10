The South African turned his hotel room floor into a makeshift range mat. By Ben Whitlock

Charl Schwartzel Hits Range From Hotel Room

Following his first round 69 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Charl Schwartzel wanted to get back on the range.

Despite it being a mixture of “too hot outside” and him being “too lazy to go the range”, the South African improvised.

His hotel balcony doors open up to overlook the range, so Schwartzel pulled them apart and fired away.

Practicing @golfatsun @europeantour #ngc2017 A post shared by Charlschwartzel (@charlschwartzel) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

Schwartzel has lacked form recently, and is looking to make his mark on the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which is being played in his home country.

After one round of the penultimate even of the European Tour, Schwartzel is trailing the leader, Bernd Wieberger, by two shots.

However, the 2011 Masters Champion could certainly close that gap if he hits the ball on the course as well as he did from his room.

The 33-year-old is not the only golfer to let it fly from their hotel.

In February 2016, when playing at the Abu Dhabi Championship, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts was videoed flushing a 3 iron from his hotel room floor out of the sliding doors to his balcony.

Who knows where the ball ended up!

This shot was one of his best all year, as the 2012 Ryder Cup Winner had a poor season in 2016.

As impressive as the two hotel shots are, there is an even better video out there.

Not only did this guy crush an iron through an even smaller gap in the door, he did it on a live broadcast via Instagram.

Wait for it! TAG a mate who would miss it 😂😂 #DontDrinkAndGolf #golf #PGAtour A post shared by GOLF 60s (@golf60s) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

While you shouldn’t try any of these at home, or from your hotel room, you have to take your hat off to how impressive they are.

