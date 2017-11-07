Charley Hoffman has donated 100% of his earnings from the Shriners Tournament to Las Vegas shooting victims. By Ben Whitlock

Vegas Resident Charley Hoffman Donates All Earnings To Shooting Victims

Earlier this month a tragic shooting at a concert in Las Vegas left 58 people dead, and wounded more than 500 others.

Like millions of others worldwide, Hoffman was without doubt impacted by the catastrophic event.

The shooting hit closer to home for the 40-year-old compared to most other players.

Related: Jack Nicklaus shares letter from 1961 announcing decision to turn pro

Las Vegas is a special place for Hoffman, as he studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and was a member of their 1998 winning NCAA Championship team.

The California native has done his part in order to try and help and make a difference.

After announcing that he would donate 100% of his earnings from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in the week building up to the event, Hoffman stuck to his word.

Finishing T18 in the tournament, the UNLV graduate collected $98,600, with it all going straight to charities.

His earnings from the tournament have be donated to the Direct Impact Fund by way of PGA Tour Charities.

This money will then be distributed to various different outlets for support services for the victims.

Related: The 20 best golf quotes ever

Hoffman said before the tournament that regardless of whether or not he makes the cut, he would’ve donated a minimum of $20,000 to the cause.

The world number 24 hasn’t stopped there with his charitable efforts.

The custom shoes that were made for Hoffman to wear in the Shriners are to be auctioned off.

See the shoes here:

Anyone can place a bid for the shoes by clicking here.

Again, 100% of the proceeds raised for the “Vegas Strong” FootJoy shoes will be going to charities and relief organisations.

Hoffman reflected on the competition, and the platform it gave him to help out.

“You know what? I’m lucky that the Shriners Hospital and the PGA Tour gave me the opportunity to donate and help people here in Las Vegas.

“I called Las Vegas home for 20 years.”

Hoffman is coming off a career-best year that included seven top 10s, which accumulated to over $4million in on-course earnings.

He isn’t the only professional that has been charitable recently.

Stacey Lewis donated her winnings to Hurricane Harvey victims, which totalled up to $195,000 after she had won the tournament.

Chris Stroud, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and John Peterson also aided the Hurricane relief programmes in similar ways.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram