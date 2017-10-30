Charley Hoffman will donate 100% of his earnings from the Shriners Tournament to Las Vegas shooting victims. By Ben Whitlock

Vegas Resident Charley Hoffman To Donate All Earnings To Shooting Victims

Earlier this month a tragic shooting at a concert in Las Vegas left 58 people dead, and wounded more than 500 others.

Like millions of others worldwide, Hoffman was without doubt impacted by the catastrophic event.

The shooting hit closer to home for the 40-year-old compared to most other players.

Las Vegas is a special place for Hoffman, as he studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and was a member of their 1998 winning NCAA Championship team.

The California native is doing his part in order to try and help and make a difference.

He has announced that he will donate 100% of his earnings from this week’s upcoming Shriners Hospital for Children Open to victims of the Vegas shooting.

His earnings from the tournament will be donated to the Direct Impact Fund by way of PGA Tour Charities.

This money will then be distributed to various different outlets for support services f0r the victims.

Regardless of whether or not he makes the cut, Hoffman has already confirmed that he will donate a minimum of $20,000 to the cause.

Hoffman is coming off a career-best year that included seven top 10s, which accumulated to over $4million in on-course earnings.

The American will be hoping to continue his fine form in order to help out the Vegas victims as much as he can.

Hoffman isn’t the only professional that has been charitable recently.

Stacey Lewis donated her winnings to Hurricane Harvey victims, which totalled up to $195,000 after she had won the tournament.

Chris Stroud, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and John Peterson also aided the Hurricane relief programmes in similar ways.

