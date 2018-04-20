England's Charley Hull struggled to adapt to her new equipment in the LA Open after British Airways lost her clubs.

Charley Hull’s Unexpected Club Change For LA Open

Charley Hull was forced to play with a different set of clubs after she arrived in Los Angeles without them for this week’s LPGA event.

The star golfer tweeted her disappointment at British Airways after the airline had failed to put them on her flight. She still hasn’t got them.

Hull finished four-over par and in a tie for 96th after the first round in Los Angeles. The tweets suggest she cited the new equipment as the key problem in her round.

She is not the first golfer to have experienced airline disasters. After all, not everyone has the luxury of a private jet like Mickelson, Stenson, Woods and co.

Rory McIlroy

Last year, four-time major winner McIlroy tweeted American Airlines after his clubs had been misplaced on a flight to Dublin, Ireland, for the Irish Open. Quite an embarrassment for the official airline of the PGA Tour.

Mat Goggin

The Australian was in the final group of The Open with Tom Watson when the veteran nearly claimed his 6th claret jug.

The five-time Web.com winner posted a picture last year which would make every golfer wince a little.

After being on an American Airlines flight, Goggin’s photo revealed his snapped clubs once he returned home.