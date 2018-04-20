England's Charley Hull struggled to adapt to her new equipment in the LA Open after British Airways lost her clubs.
Charley Hull’s Unexpected Club Change For LA Open
Charley Hull was forced to play with a different set of clubs after she arrived in Los Angeles without them for this week’s LPGA event.
The star golfer tweeted her disappointment at British Airways after the airline had failed to put them on her flight. She still hasn’t got them.
Hull finished four-over par and in a tie for 96th after the first round in Los Angeles. The tweets suggest she cited the new equipment as the key problem in her round.
She is not the first golfer to have experienced airline disasters. After all, not everyone has the luxury of a private jet like Mickelson, Stenson, Woods and co.
Rory McIlroy
Last year, four-time major winner McIlroy tweeted American Airlines after his clubs had been misplaced on a flight to Dublin, Ireland, for the Irish Open. Quite an embarrassment for the official airline of the PGA Tour.
Mat Goggin
The Australian was in the final group of The Open with Tom Watson when the veteran nearly claimed his 6th claret jug.
The five-time Web.com winner posted a picture last year which would make every golfer wince a little.
After being on an American Airlines flight, Goggin’s photo revealed his snapped clubs once he returned home.
Chris Wood
Chris Wood survived a disaster of his own before the 2016 Masters.
The Englishman revealed that his bag went AWOL at Atlanta airport, and was subsequently advised by the airline to hire a set of clubs on the eve of one of golf’s biggest tournaments.
His Mizuno clubs were found and returned to him just before the start of the tournament.
Wood, bemused by the situation, said: “I said I need them for my work, I need them next week and she said if you can hire a set we’ll refund you the money. I didn’t really have a response to that. You can’t blame her for that but I Tweeted it and a lot of people found it quite funny.”
Let’s hope Charley can post a good score in round two and locate her clubs soon.
