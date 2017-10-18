The PGA Tour are holding their first event in South Korea, check out who we think will do well with our The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips
The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour are in Asia still this week and their first ever event in South Korea for The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.
A 75-man field will tee it up for the CJ Cup being played at The Club at Nine Bridges located on Jeju Island, south of the mainland.
There is a impressive field in attendance with Justin Thomas (15/2), Paul Casey (12/1) and Jason Day (12/1) all teeing it up.
With a WGC event just around the corner players will be looking for a good performance ahead of the HSBC Champions.
The GM Tipster is having another fantastic season, check out his profit so far with our golf betting tips.
10 Of The Best Wedges 2017
After a new set of wedges in 2016?…
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017 including Bushnell, Nikon…
Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017
Here you can read our guide to the…
The CJ Cup Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tony Finau 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s in a row for the big-hitting American including a runner-up finish last week. Form man and at a good price.
Anirban Lahiri 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another player in good form with back to back top 10s. Making a late bid to make the World’s Top 50 before the end of the season.
Thomas Pieters 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Early promise last week faded with a Saturday 77. Think he is trending towards having a strong 2018 season ahead of a home Ryder Cup.
Jeunghun Wang 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had to pick one Korean and have gone for Wang the enigma. Won the Qatar Masters in imperious form at the start of 2017 but then suffered a loss of form. In the past month he seems to have rediscovered his touch and we want to show off his skills to the home support.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you