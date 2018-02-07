A report from the Climate Coalition shows a bleak outlook on the future of UK golf and our world-renowned links courses

Climate Change Could Wipe Out All Links Courses By 2100

Golf in the UK and our world renowned links courses are in danger.

The Climate Coalition today released a report predicting a bleak outlook on the future of our game on these shores.

The report predicts that our links courses will “crumble into the sea” and every links course in the world will be underwater by the turn of the century if there is just a “small increase” in sea levels.

1 in 6 of Scotland’s courses are links, and the history surrounding courses like St Andrews’ Old, Muirfield, Prestwick et all is at risk of being wiped away.

But it’s not a problem of tomorrow, it’s happening already.

We recently reported that England’s oldest course Royal North Devon golf club had lost 50 yards of land to the sea, and that is just one of many links courses in danger of crumbling away.

Montrose Golf Links in Scotland, where golf had been played since the 16th century, is now 70 metres closer to the sea than it was 30 years ago.

“As the sea rises and the coast falls away, we’re left with nowhere to go. It’s already eating away at our course,” says Chris Curnin, Director at Montrose Golf Links.

“Last year we reached a critical point, the rock armour protecting our second tee and first green was no longer sufficient and we were in real danger of losing them,” he continued.

“In a perfect storm we could lose 5-10 metres over just a couple of days and that could happen at pretty much any point.

“The course, which is one of the five oldest in the world, has already begun to alter its historic routing to protect itself.

“It was decided along with help from Angus Council that we would sacrifice our third tee (which is one of the iconic holes) by moving the rocks from there to bolster the rocks at the 2nd tee and 1st green. We are pinning our hopes on being included in the next round of funding for coastal protection.”

“If Montrose do not receive government funding to protect the dunes, we would have to dramatically move the course inland, which mean losing a slice of golfing history we won’t ever get back. Protection for the golf course would also prevent the town of Montrose flooding.”

The report says that six of the seven wettest years on record have taken place since 2000.

