From the start of this January, both men and women can have a competition handicap of up to 54

New CONGU Category 5 And 6 Handicaps Come Into Effect

New changes to the CONGU handicap system have come into effect from 1st Jan and the headline news is that new category 5 for men and category 6 handicaps for both men and women are in play.

That means men and women can play off a handicap of up to 54, with the buffer zone and downward adjustment being 6 and 0.6.

Previously men could have a competition handicap of up to 28, and women could have one of up to 36.

This is because ‘Club and Disability Handicaps’ have been retired.

The club handicap previously allowed men who didn’t have the ability to play off 28, and women who didn’t have the ability to play off 36, could have a higher handicap, but wouldn’t be able to play off it in competitions.

Continues below