Dustin Johnson smashes PGA Tour record with phenomenal drive - but it wont count. By Lewis Blain.

Dustin Johnson Hits 489 Yard Drive

Dustin Johnson struggled to defend his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title this weekend after crashing out of the group stage without a single victory.

There was at least one spectacular moment from the world number one though as he smashed a near-500 yard drive on Austin Country Club’s par-5 578 yard 12th hole.

Johnson’s 489 yard drive would have been the longest drive on the PGA Tour in the ShotLink era if statistics officially counted in this event.

Davis Love III set the record back in 2003 with a drive of 476 yards.

With no cameras capturing the monstrous drive we will have to trust ShotLink on this one.

The former US Open champion was a full 139 yards further down the fairway than Kevin Kisner but still went on to lose the match 4&3.

The big-hitting American ranks 13th on Tour for driving distance, with an average of 311 yards per drive.

WATCH: Dustin Johnson almost aces 433 yard par 4

He ranked 2nd in 2017, 2nd in 2016, 1st in 2015, 2nd in 2014, 2nd in 2013, 4th in 2012, 3rd in 2011 and 3rd in 2010.

DJ currently leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and also topped that stat last year.

Here is Johnson earlier in the week hitting 424 yards on the hole.

Tiger Woods is known to have hit the longest ever drive recorded by ShotLink on the PGA Tour back in 2002 at the Mercedes Championship.

He launched one 498 yards on the closing hole at Kapalua, a hole and course known for long hits.

Davis Love III’s 476 yard smash was also on the 18th at Kapalua.

