12 months after narrowly missing out at the Cologuard Classic in his Champions Tour debut, Steve Stricker finally sealed his maiden title

Emotional Steve Stricker Wins First PGA Tour Champions Title

A year after making his PGA Tour Champions debut, Steve Stricker finally got his maiden win on the over-50s circuit at the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

The American found water on the 72nd hole last year to cost himself the title but made par this time around for a two stroke victory.

Stricker shot a closing four-under-par 69 to beat Jerry Kelly and Gene Sauers by two for his 24th title as a professional.

His closing 69 got him to 14-under-par.

The 51-year-old’s last victory came more than six years ago at the 2012 Tournament of Champions.

Watch Stricker’s post-round interview:

An emotional Stricker said after, “It’s been a long time. I cry every time, it means a lot. It’s hard to win and it was building on me.

“I was fighting it.

“I didn’t make a bogey today, which I’m really proud of, and made some really good saves to do that.

“Just hung in there and finished it off. It’s a relief to tell you the truth.

“It all worked out finally. It’s been a challenge out here.

“I put a little extra pressure on myself to try to win. I’ve been close, let one get away her last year, so it’s finally really a nice feeling to finally pull one out.”

Stricker has made just eight PGA Tour Champions appearances since turning 50 last February but has had some superb results so far.

He was 2nd in his debut here last year and was T2nd at the Chubb Classic two weeks ago and has a further three top-3 finishes.

In his eight starts, he is yet to finish outside of the top-13.

