The Get into Golf initiative is launched by England Golf and Sky Sports with the ambition to grow participation of the game at grassroots level.

England Golf has announced a three-year partnership with Sky Sports to promote the Get into Golf initiative across the UK, with the aim of bringing 500,000 new, or lapsed golfers into the sport by the end of 2018.

England Golf is the governing body for amateur golf in the country, looking after the interests of more than 1,900 golf clubs and 675,000 men, women, boy and girl club members.

The campaign is supported by all four of the home Unions as well as The European Tour, The PGA, The Golf Foundation and The R&A.

The announcement comes just after Danny Willett’s dramatic Masters win which England Golf predict will inspire new the new generation of golfers to take up the game.

Willett is only the second Englishman to win a green jacket and the first for 20 years since Nick Faldo’s triumph in 1996.

Sky Sports will promote the Get into Golf campaign as part of their build up to the 2016 British Masters hosted by Luke Donald at The Grove in October.

Nick Pink, CEO of England Golf commented on the announcement, “Working alongside Sky Sports as part of our marketing strategy for Get Into Golf is a great opportunity for the sport, their support will be invaluable in inspiring new golfers and spreading the message that golf is a game for all.”

He added “We are aware, like many other sports, golf faces challenges around declining participation. Get into Golf is a call to action and working with Sky across their channels and digital outlets, as well as the wider golfing community puts us in a strong position to change perceptions, ensuring a bright future for golf”

Jason Wessely, Head of Golf at Sky Sports, said: “Our partnership with Get into Golf illustrates our desire to help get more people to the range and out on the course. This partnership comes at a great time after the amazing and inspiring success of home grown talent at The Masters. We hope to inspire players and fans further around the BMW PGA Championship, The Open, The Ryder Cup and The British Masters.”

The website www.getintogolf.org features a local activity finder for taster sessions, beginner and improver courses plus a wealth of information about the game.

Get Into Golf is supported by Sport England National Lottery funding and activity is delivered by over 760 local clubs and PGA professionals.

In 2015 www.Getintogolf.org had over 800,000 visit and has already seen an increase in regular participation.