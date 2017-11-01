Fans, WAGs and Golfers Dress Up For Halloween

Elliott Heath

Fans, WAGs and pro golfers got into the Halloween spirit with some great outfits...

Fans, WAGS and Golfers Dress Up For Halloween

There were some superb halloween costumes this Halloween from golfers and their WAGs, as well as young fans dressing up as their heroes.

Here are some of our favourites:

Luke Donald and his family went as characters from Disney film Moana:

Image: @lukedonald

Rickie Fowler went as…this:

Rickie ran into a fan who was dressed as him!

Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson got into the spirit with his family:

Image: @DonaldsonJamie

Peter Uihlein and his girlfriend Chelsea Gates were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with their dogs. Top marks for this:

Image: @chelseagatestv

Brandt Snedeker went as King Kong, showing off his decorated front porch:

Image: @BrandtSnedeker

Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky dressed as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider:

Image: @paulinagretzky

Graham Delaet’s family dressed up as the Flinstones:

Image: @grahamdelaet

But the stars were the young fans who dressed up as their favourite golfers:

This guy dressed up as Jordan Spieth:

Image: @HerkerMolly

As did this guy, who even brought along Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller:

Image: @Shawnmasonx2

These three came as Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth:

Image: @crabtrapped

This JT fan got the FedEx Cup champion’s Open Championship outfit spot on:

Image: @PGATour

Nate Fischer and his son dressed up as Rickie Fowler and his caddie:

Image: @NateFischer3

Did you dress up like a golfer this year for Halloween? Send an image to us on social media.

