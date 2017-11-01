Fans, WAGs and Golfers Dress Up For Halloween

Fans, WAGs and pro golfers got into the Halloween spirit with some great outfits...

There were some superb halloween costumes this Halloween from golfers and their WAGs, as well as young fans dressing up as their heroes.

Here are some of our favourites:

Luke Donald and his family went as characters from Disney film Moana:

Rickie Fowler went as…this:

Rickie ran into a fan who was dressed as him!

Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson got into the spirit with his family:

Peter Uihlein and his girlfriend Chelsea Gates were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with their dogs. Top marks for this:

