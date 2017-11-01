Fans, WAGs and pro golfers got into the Halloween spirit with some great outfits...
Fans, WAGS and Golfers Dress Up For Halloween
There were some superb halloween costumes this Halloween from golfers and their WAGs, as well as young fans dressing up as their heroes.
Here are some of our favourites:
Luke Donald and his family went as characters from Disney film Moana:
Rickie Fowler went as…this:
Rickie ran into a fan who was dressed as him!
Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson got into the spirit with his family:
Peter Uihlein and his girlfriend Chelsea Gates were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with their dogs. Top marks for this:
Brandt Snedeker went as King Kong, showing off his decorated front porch:
Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky dressed as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider:
Graham Delaet’s family dressed up as the Flinstones:
But the stars were the young fans who dressed up as their favourite golfers:
This guy dressed up as Jordan Spieth:
As did this guy, who even brought along Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller:
These three came as Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth:
This JT fan got the FedEx Cup champion’s Open Championship outfit spot on:
Nate Fischer and his son dressed up as Rickie Fowler and his caddie:
Did you dress up like a golfer this year for Halloween? Send an image to us on social media.
