Gareth Bale Plays TPC Sawgrass

Following on from his spectacular goals and performance in the Champions League final, Gareth Bale visited TPC Sawgrass as part of his annual golf trip.
Footballing superstar Gareth Bale has often spoken about his love for golf, and has even built a three hole course in his back garden at home in Wales that has replicas of some of the most well known holes in golf.
And now he has played the real thing.
The Welshman, who has a replica of the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, recently teed it up at the famous Ponte Vedra course.
Earlier this year when speaking about his passion for golf, the Welshman told the Express “I love playing golf. I love the sport. I love the fact that you can just get away from everything, be with your friends and no one can come over to you on a golf course. Etiquette!”
He has since said “Everything is done around my golf schedule. It’s just about trying to relax and unwind, and enjoy a bit of time with my family and friends. I don’t get to see them too much during the football season, obviously living in Spain, and yeah as much golf as I can play is always good.
Bale, who scored the match winning goals in May’s Champions League Final against Liverpool, is currently on his ninth annual golf trip where he has just been to visit TPC Sawgrass, host of The Players Championship, as well as playing the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and Pinehurst No.2.
One of the holes included in his garden is the iconic 17th hole from TPC Sawgrass, and when asked about how it was to play the real thing, he said “For a golf hole to give you that adrenaline rush, just stood on the tee makes it special, but it’s exciting, and if you hit the green you’re a relieved man!”
The above is taken from Gareth Bale’s comments to the PGA TOUR during a recent outing at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
