Player tweeted his disappointment at the lack of American players in the European Tour's flagship event

Gary Player: ‘Shame For Global Game More US Players Aren’t At Wentworth’

It is the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth and nine-time major winner Gary Player has called it a “shame for the global game” that more Americans aren’t playing in what is the European Tour’s flagship event.

“Unfortunately, I can only count 6 players from the USA playing at Wentworth in the BMWPGA on the European Tour “flagship” event. What a shame for our global game. You can never be a world champion if you stay at home. GP”, Player tweeted.

By our estimations, the South African has over-calculated the number of American players in the field – there are five USA players, not six.

Many of the leading Americans, including Jordan Spieth, are playing in the Fort Worth Invitational this week at Colonial which features a slightly larger purse but less world ranking points.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

The highest-ranked American in the field this week at Wentworth is world number 79 Julian Suri, who plays most of his golf on the European Tour.

Suri came through the Challenge Tour and won his first European Tour title at last year’s Made in Denmark tournament.

As well as Suri – Harold Varner III, David Lipsky, Daniel Im and Chase Koepka are the other Americans in the field this week.