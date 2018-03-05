The R&A and USGA have released their golf Distance Report 2017 which shows a dramatic increase in driving distance in 2017 compared to previous years

Golf Driving Distance Increase “Unusual And Concerning” – Distance Report 2017

Golf’s governing bodies – The R&A and USGA – have called the rise in driving distance on professional Tours “unusual and concerning” in their Distance Report 2017.

The Distance Report looks at driving distance across seven worldwide Tours and is based on almost 300,000 drives per year. It looks at both male and female professional golf.

It was the third Distance Report produced by the R&A and USGA, and this year’s showed that driving distance on Tour had increased drastically compared to the previous two reports.

In 2015 and 2016, the increase per year since 2003 was around 0.2 yards. However, in 2017 it showed that the average distance gain across all seven worldwide Tours in the sample was over 3 yards.

That’s an increase of more than 2.8 yards on the average seen previously.

The report says that an increase of around 4 yards on one single Tour is not uncommon, however an increase of over 3 yards across all Tours is “unusual and concerning and requires closer inspection and monitoring to fully understand the causes and effects.”

