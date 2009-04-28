Golf Foundation appoint Charles Harrison as new Chairman

Charles Harrison has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Golf Foundation, the charity committed to the sporting and social development of young people through golf.
Harrison takes over from John Uzielli, who held the role for six years during which time the Foundation successfully expanded its activities in bringing golf to young people from all backgrounds and abilities.
Indeed, 2008 was a record year financially for leading golf charity with the Foundation investing £1.93 million in grass roots junior golf activity in support of the national golf partnerships of England, Scotland and Wales compared to £1.64m in 2007.
Prior to his recent retirement Harrison held a senior position in Shell. He has previously been Captain of golf at Cambridge University, and is a former county champion. He is also a member of Sunningdale Golf Club and The R&A.
Harrison was formally accepted as Chairman during the Golf Foundation’s Annual General Meeting, held at Wentworth on April 23.
“I am honoured and delighted to take on this important role with the Golf Foundation, which is introducing golf to ever greater numbers of young players. These youngsters represent the future of the game,” said Harrison.
