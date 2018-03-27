Research from England Golf, Mytime Active and ukactive emphasises the health and social benefits to playing golf

Golf Is Good For Your Health And Can Save Local Authorities Millions

Golf is good for your health and society, and we need to shout about the positive health impacts of our game more.

That’s because research by England Golf shows that golf is good for your physical and mental health and can save millions of pounds for local authorities.

The investigation has been undertaken by England Golf, Mytime Active and ukactive, with over 3,200 golfers at 12 Mytime Active courses surveyed.

The findings estimate that golf is saving local authorities in the survey area £3.4m per year in health costs, and the savings could increase if less-active golfers up their participation.

Golf attracts a significant amount of people who haven’t been getting enough exercise and the research shows that when these people get into the game they’re likely to keep playing and keep improving their fitness levels.

The research also shows that golf is good for mental health – the golfers who were most active scored well above the national average for mental wellbeing.

