Read our report on the recent reader day at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Report – Golf Monthly Over 50s Challenge at Walton Heath

Glorious blue skies greeted the 16 lucky readers who gathered at the prestigious Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey for the ‘Golf Monthly Over 50s Challenge’ in association with Flying Colours Wealth Management.

Home to two famous courses, the Old and the New – both ranked in Golf Monthly’s GB&I Top 100 Courses – Walton Heath has played host to many notable events over the years, including the 1981 Ryder Cup, The European Open and US Open Qualifying. This October The British Masters hosted by Justin Rose will visit the venue and it proved the perfect place for this exciting reader day.

The event was hosted by Guy Myles, CEO of Flying Colours Wealth Management and previously founder of Octopus Investments, who presented a fascinating overview of how individuals can better organise their finances to take advantage of opportunities and avoid some of the more common investing mistakes.

The presentation gave much food for thought and the readers had the opportunity to discuss some of the topics raised in more depth with Guy and his team of knowledgeable advisers both during the course of the day and afterwards.

Before tackling the New Course the assembled golfers took part in a superb interactive 75-minute putting clinic led by Walton Heath head professional, Simon Peaford, where they got to benefit from tips, drills and advice.

Ian Dudman of Evnroll, one of the hottest putter brands in the game, was also on hand with a full selection of the company’s innovative flat-sticks for our readers to try on the famous Walton Heath putting green.

After the putting session that saw the ‘lefties’ triumph over the ‘righties’ in a team shoot out, it was time to tackle the New Course, which is ranked number 50 in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 courses 2017/18.

Established in 1907, this exacting heathland layout provided a strong test. Fairways lined with heather and undulating fast greens meant there was a premium on accuracy and the putting skills they’d gleaned earlier.

The standard of play was excellent and it took a countback to decide the winners in both the individual and team competitions. The individual honours went to 14-handicapper Terry Gyorffy, who just edged 22-handicapper Paul Hicks on a best 6 countback after they both carded an 18-hole total of 35 points and back 9s of 17 each.

There was another visit to the prize table for Gyorffy as part of Team 1 where he joined forces with Mark Smith, Anthony Downs and Jon Dominey from Flying Colours Wealth to record an impressive 84 points in the best two from four format.

The day concluded with a superb two-course meal served in the club’s historic Fowler Room and closing words from Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris and Flying Colours Wealth Management CEO Guy Myles.

Results – Individual

Winner – Terry Gyorffy (14) 35 pts best back 6 – 13pts

Runner up – Paul Hicks (22) 35pts back 6 – 11pts

Team

1st place Team 1 – 84 pts (back 9 – 42pts)

Mark Smith, Terry Gyorffy, Anthony Downs, Jon Dominey

2nd place Team 6 – 84 pts (back 9 – 39pts)

Martin Metcalf, Mark Pickering, Andy Dalglish, Ross Evans

For more information on Flying Colours Wealth Management please visit www.flyingcolourswealth.com

