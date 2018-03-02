A magazine subcription is the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Treat your Mum this Mother's Day with a magazine subscription. We have great offers on Golf Monthly subscriptions and a whole range of other magazine titles.

This Mother’s Day we have 36% off Golf Monthly subscriptions, giving you the opportunity to join us as a Golf Monthly subscriber from just £40.99.

This Golf Monthly subscription deal ends midnight Sunday 11th March



If your Mum is a golf fan a Golf Monthly subscription is the perfect gift, and you get to read it when she’s finished:

Take your game to the next level with tips, drills and advice from top Tour Pros and the UK’s top coaches. Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest equipment will ensure you buy the best whatever your budget and if you are looking to venture away with friends Golf Monthly will give you plenty of ideas of where to play and stay both in the UK and abroad.

That’s not all, with a Golf Monthly subscription:

You won’t miss a single issue of your favourite magazine: We send it to your home every week – no effort required on your part!

As a subscriber you pay less that you would at the newsagent.

You get access to the ipad/iphone editions thrown in at no extra cost and you can download your first digital magazine right away.

If your Mum isn’t a golf fan we have plenty other magazine titles in our portfolio including Country Life, Ideal Home and Horse and Hound, just to name a few. Take a look at some fantastic magazine subscirption deals here.