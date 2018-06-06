Five golfers feature in Forbes' 2018 Highest-Paid Athletes list with Tiger Woods coming out on top

Golf Rich List 2018 Revealed

Forbes’ 100 Highest-Paid Athletes 2018 list has been released and five golfers feature.

The list, topped by boxer Floyd Mayweather, looks at earnings and endorsements between June 2017 and June 2018.

Controversially, there are no women on the list this year for the first time since 2010 after Serena Williams dropped out of the top 100.

Tiger Woods was the highest golfer on the list in 16th place.

The 14-time major winner earned $43.3m in the last year, with $1.3m in on-course earnings and $42m in endorsements.

The 42-year-old, who was the second-oldest athlete in the top 100, has lucrative contracts with Nike, TaylorMade, Monster, Full Swing, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck and the PGA Tour.

The oldest man on the list, and the second-richest golfer, is Phil Mickelson.

Lefty is 22nd with earnings of $41.3m, just $2m behind Woods.

Mickelson earned $4.3m on the course and has endorsement deals worth $37m per year with companies like KPMG, Callaway, ExxonMobil and Rolex.