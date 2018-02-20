The handicap system is set to undergo a huge makeover worldwide, with a new World Handicap System set to come in for 2020

Golf World Handicap System Announced For 2020

There has been talk of a major handicap shake-up in recent months and years and the news has finally come.

Golf’s governing bodies, the R&A and USGA, have announced that a new ‘World Handicap System’ is set to come in to play for 2020.

It has been designed to create a more ‘consistent measure of playing ability’.

Feautures of the new system include social rounds counting towards handicap and an average-based handicap which takes into account your best 8 of the last 20 scores.

Instead of handing in three cards like we do here in the UK, a handicap can be generated from 54-holes of different combinations to include nine hole scores as well as standard 18 hole scores.

The new World Handicap System also mirrors CONGU’s recent changes to allow golfers can have a handicap of up to 54.

The R&A and USGA says the new World Handicap System will feature the following:

Flexibility in formats of play, allowing both competitive and recreational rounds to count for handicap purposes and ensuring that a golfer’s handicap is more reflective of potential ability

A minimal number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap; a recommendation that the number of scores needed to obtain a new handicap be 54 holes from any combination of 18-hole and 9-hole rounds, but with some discretion available for national or regional associations to set a different minimum within their own jurisdiction

A consistent handicap that is portable from course to course and country to country through worldwide use of the USGA Course and Slope Rating System, already successfully used in more than 80 countries

An average-based calculation of a handicap, taken from the best eight out of the last 20 scores and factoring in memory of demonstrated ability for better responsiveness and control

A calculation that considers the impact that abnormal course and weather conditions might have on a player’s performance each day

Daily handicap revisions, taking account of the course and weather conditions calculation

A limit of Net Double Bogey on the maximum hole score (for handicapping purposes only)

A maximum handicap limit of 54.0, regardless of gender, to encourage more golfers to measure and track their performance to increase their enjoyment of the game

The R&A and USGA announce the new World Handicap System having ‘extensively reviewed’ the six current handicapping authorities across the world – Golf Australia, CONGU (The Council of National Golf Unions), EGA (European Golf Association), SAGA (South African Golf Association), AAG (Argentine Golf Association) and the USGA (United States Golf Association).

Golf’s governing bodies conducted research across 15 countries where 76% supported the World Handicap System. 22% were ‘willing to consider its benefits’ whilst just 2% were ‘opposed’.

