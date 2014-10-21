Golfboo.com launches enhanced online platform featuring ultra-modern design and capabilities



Golfboo.com – the search engine of golf – has improved functionality for its ever-increasing network of users with the launch of a second-generation website following an extended period of development.

Boasting slicker and even simpler design, GOLFBOO.com will ensure that those searching for information on Europe-wide tee times, memorable golf packages, top-quality accommodation or golf-related real estate can find precisely what they are looking for more quickly than ever.

Golfboo.com Co-Founder Fabio Peral welcomed the launch of the state-of-the-art online platform and is thrilled to offer an even more efficient and user-friendly service.

He said: “A lot of technical work has gone into the design and functionality of the latest version of our website and it’s great to be in the position to launch to our growing following of users.

“These improvements mean that users will be able to search, find and book faster and more efficiently than ever before, regardless of which of our key products they are interested in.

“While the look and feel of the website may have evolved, our commitment to bringing golfers the widest selection of golf packages from over 65 tour operators around Europe in one place has not.

“Offering price comparisons and peer reviews of more than 8,400 fantastic courses across Europe and further afield, Golfboo.com is still the only one-stop shop for golf holidays and golf real estate.”

Quickly becoming the trusted medium among golfers looking for memorable golf holidays, Golfboo.com – like metasearch engines Skyscanner and Trivago – simultaneously searches through hundreds of travel websites, using the consumer’s details to return the most suitable options.

Its peer review system, much like that of TripAdvisor, allows golfers to make informed decisions on their chosen destinations, while the availability of real time tee times for thousands of courses ensures they can secure rounds on their mobile device at any time.

The site’s newest addition, Golfboo.com Real Estate allows lovers of the game to search for accommodation for sale on-course or within close proximity to golfing venues.