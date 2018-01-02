Ernie Gibson will remember his 89th birthday fondly after shooting a gross 73 around his home course

Golfer Beats Age By 16 Shots On His Birthday!

Golf is up there with the toughest of games and beating your age has to be one of our great game’s more difficult achievements.

In fact, it’s one of our 12 items on our recommended golfer’s bucket list.

Jack Nicklaus still beats his age, as does Gary Player, but the pair of them probably do it by five or six strokes…not 16!

That’s what 89-year-old Ernie Gibson did recently, shooting a gross 73 around his home club of Dumfries and County in the south of Scotland.

Is it a record? We’re not sure. But it’s certainly a phenomenal achievement.

Playing off a handicap of 23, Ernie shot a gross seven-over 73 to beat his handicap, and age, by 16 strokes for a nett 50(!).

The par-69 5,900 yard parkland course was playing as a par-66 in the winter conditions.

Here is Ernie’s scorecard from the day:

Ernie, speaking to Golf Monthly, described his round as an “out-of-body-experience!”

“It all seemed so unreal. For some odd reason I was not at all nervous during the round, more amused by what was happening and by my playing partners’ comments,” he said.

Ernie also told us how he strategically plotted his way around the frozen course.

